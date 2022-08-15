Mahindra unveils electric 4-wheeler mobility vision; launches new design centre in the UK

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of India’s leading automotive company Mahindra & Mahindra, announced the company’s electric 4-wheeler mobility vision at Oxfordshire near London as the company launched its new electric vehicle platform INGLO and showcased five upcoming electric SUVs under two EV brands – XUV and BE.

The first electric SUV is expected to hit the market by the end of 2024, starting with the Indian market.

The company’s new design centre – Mahindra Advanced Design Europe – at Banbury in Oxfordshire was also inaugurated by British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena, Anand Mahindra and others.

“The time has come for an electric vehicle, which is seen as the future. Today with the government support, rapid fall in total cost ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental issues, we believe the time is ripe for us to enter the 4-wheel market with our range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Also, we have bigger plans in electric 4-wheeler not just for India, but around the world,” Anand Mahindra said while unveiling the company’s electric mobility vision at Oxfordshire.

He said the Mahindra brand could lead the electric 4-wheeler market supported by the skills it learnt through its electric 3-wheeler business and also its vast R&D network spread across the world.

He explained that the company was an early entrant into the electric vehicle market in India as it created its first experimental product – a 9-seater 3-wheeler electric in 1999. Though the company couldn’t scale it up then, the skills taught the company to grow now and capture 70 per cent of the share in the electric three-wheeler market in India.

The new Mahindra Advanced Design Europe at Oxfordshire will be the vanguard of the company’s thrust into electric vehicles. Since the design will be a critical differentiator, the company’s new design centre has been established to leverage that great advantage and talent provided by the UK, which is a globally recognised powerhouse in automotive design.

The five e-SUVs showcased include the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09.

The brand XUV will host a range of products that build upon the Mahindra legacy while embracing the future. “Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric,” said Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group.

The new INGLO platform will underpin all the Mahindra EVs going forward. The purpose-built platform will serve as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture.

“The future-ready INGLO platform, two new exciting brands and the Heartcore design philosophy. The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra,

INGLO will offer class-leading safety standards, exhilarating performance, excellent range and efficiency, exemplary driving dynamics, versatility and intelligent HMI. INGLO will also focus on providing a driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and over-the-air updates that will keep the EVs as good as new.

