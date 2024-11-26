Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a leading manufacturer of SUVs, on Tuesday took the wraps off of its new electric SUV coupes -- BE 6e and XEV 9e, built on the company’s new INGLO platform at the Mahindra Research Valley near Chennai.

The BE 6e is priced at an introductory ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), with an estimated on-road price of ₹20.36 lakh in Chennai. The XEV 9e comes at ₹21.90 lakh, and its on-road price is expected to be around ₹23.59 lakh in Chennai.

“With competitive pricing and segment-first features, we believe these SUVs will create their own customer segment,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) of M&M.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e will be launched in a phased manner starting in late January 2025, with deliveries expected to begin by the end of February or early March 2025.

Early-2025 deliveries

Both SUVs come with battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, supporting fast charging. The 59 kWh version can be charged from 20 per cent to 80per centin just 20 minutes using a 140 kW DC fast charger. The BE 6e offers an ARAI-certified range of 682 km, while the XEV 9e provides 656 km.

“Both models deliver a real-world range of over 500 km in metro conditions with the air conditioning running, based on in-house testing,” said R Velusamy, PresidentAutomotive Product Development).

The BE 6e accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, while the XEV 9e achieves the same in 6.8 seconds. In addition to their strong performance, both SUVs come equipped with high-end features typically found in luxury cars, such as advanced connected car technology, a premium sound system, and multiple airbags, among others.

Dimensions

The XEV 9e measures 4,789 mm in length, and offers a ground clearance of 207 mm and provides 663 litres of boot space along with a 150-litre front trunk. The BE 6e is 4,371 mm long, has the same ground clearance, and offers a boot space of 455 litres, plus a 45-litre front trunk.

The launch aligns with Mahindra’s long-term electric vehicle strategy, unveiled in August 2022 in Oxfordshire, UK, by Anand Mahindra, its Chairperson. The INGLO platform, introduced at the event, is designed for high performance, fast charging, and superior safety, forming the foundation for Mahindra’s upcoming EV portfolio. The company aims to sell 20-30 per cent of its SUV portfolio as electric vehicles by 2027.

Puneet Gupta, Director, S&P Global Mobility, sees Mahindra’s entry into the EV market as a significant development. Along with Tata Motors, Mahindra is set to drive growth in India’s EV sector, which is nearing a 4 per cent penetration rate—a critical tipping point for broader adoption. The combined efforts of these domestic players could pose strong competition to international brands and push India toward a greener automotive future.

For Mahindra, which has historically relied heavily on its diesel portfolio, this strategic shift will help alleviate pressure and reallocate production toward greener technologies, he added.