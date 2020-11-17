Mahindra’s largest tractor plant in Hyderabad to be hub for new K2 series

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has announced that it will manufacture a new tractor series called the ‘K2’ exclusively at the company’s tractor manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Telangana.

Developed through close collaboration between the engineering teams from Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the K2 series aims to create a light-weight tractor programme for both domestic and international markets including USA, Japan, and South East Asia.

The new series will enable M&M to introduce products across four new tractor platforms — the Sub Compact, Compact, Small Utility and Large Utility — tractor categories, covering 37 models across various HP points.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries Minister, said: “The Government of Telangana is very grateful to Mahindra for their new investment in Telangana. K2 tractors have been designed in collaboration with Mitsubishi, and their manufacturing in Mahindra‘s plant in Zaheerabad would be a matter of great achievement for the entire country.”

‘Most ambitious programme’

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive and Farm Equipment Sector, M&M, said: “As the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, Mahindra is on an exciting path to developing the K2 series, one of our most ambitious tractor programmes. This project is focused on diversity and scalability, to meet the varied expectations and different regional requirements of customers and markets across the world.”

Established in 2012, Zaheerabad is Mahindra’s youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. The facility also manufactures the company’s next-generation range of Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently-launched Plus Series of tractors.

Currently, Mahindra is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and has invested nearly ₹1,087 crore at its facility in Zaheerabad. The Farm Equipment manufacturing unit employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a 2-shift basis.

The plant also produces Mahindra’s Rice Transplanters and Tractor Mounted Combine Harvesters. Besides manufacturing farm equipment, Mahindra’s Automotive Division also manufactures a wide range of cargo and passenger vehicles at the Zaheerabad plant.