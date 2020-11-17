Mahindra’s largest tractor plant in Hyderabad to be hub for new K2 series

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has announced that it will manufacture a new tractor series called the ‘K2’ exclusively at the company’s tractor manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Telangana.
Developed through close collaboration between the engineering teams from Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the K2 series aims to create a light-weight tractor programme for both domestic and international markets including USA, Japan, and South East Asia.
The new series will enable M&M to introduce products across four new tractor platforms — the Sub Compact, Compact, Small Utility and Large Utility — tractor categories, covering 37 models across various HP points.
KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries Minister, said: “The Government of Telangana is very grateful to Mahindra for their new investment in Telangana. K2 tractors have been designed in collaboration with Mitsubishi, and their manufacturing in Mahindra‘s plant in Zaheerabad would be a matter of great achievement for the entire country.”
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive and Farm Equipment Sector, M&M, said: “As the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, Mahindra is on an exciting path to developing the K2 series, one of our most ambitious tractor programmes. This project is focused on diversity and scalability, to meet the varied expectations and different regional requirements of customers and markets across the world.”
Established in 2012, Zaheerabad is Mahindra’s youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. The facility also manufactures the company’s next-generation range of Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently-launched Plus Series of tractors.
Currently, Mahindra is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and has invested nearly ₹1,087 crore at its facility in Zaheerabad. The Farm Equipment manufacturing unit employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a 2-shift basis.
The plant also produces Mahindra’s Rice Transplanters and Tractor Mounted Combine Harvesters. Besides manufacturing farm equipment, Mahindra’s Automotive Division also manufactures a wide range of cargo and passenger vehicles at the Zaheerabad plant.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...