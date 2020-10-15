Mahindra’s Treo rides into Karnataka

Mahindra Electric Mobility, part of the $19.4-billion Mahindra Group, on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric three-wheeler, Mahindra Treo, in Karnataka at ₹2.7 lakh, post FAME subsidies (ex-showroom).

The new Mahindra Treo electric auto is designed and developed in India and offers performance with speed of 55 kmph, acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds and gradeability of 12.7 degree. The new vehicle is expected to save an owner up to ₹45,000 per year, claimed the company in a release.

The Treo is being made available with a down payment scheme of ₹50,000 from Mahindra Finance and low interest rate scheme of 10.8 per cent from State Bank of India. Mahindra Treo is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹5,000.

Boosting customers’ savings

Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric, said, “The people of Karnataka have demonstrated quick acceptance of EV technology, which has helped the Treo to become a market leader in its segment. Overall, Mahindra has over 5,000 happy Treo customers in 400-plus districts and has already covered a distance of 35 million km on Indian roads. The new Mahindra Treo will further boost our customers’ savings and will be a great fit for the State’s first and last-mile mobility needs. We believe that the Indian EV growth will be dominated by electric 3-wheeler as it is economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.”