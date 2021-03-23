Maithri Aquatech sets up ‘World’s First Mobile Water from Air Kiosk’ at Vizag Smart City

Maithri Aquatech has set up the ‘World’s First Mobile Water from Air Kiosk and Water Knowledge Centre’ in the smart city of Visakhapatnam.

This initiative is supported by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and project SEWAH (Sustainable Enterprises for Water and Health) - an alliance between USAID and SWN (Safe Water Network). USAID has partnered with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Jal Jeevan program.

The kiosk will provide clean, mineral-enriched potable water harvested from the air by making use of Maithri Aquatech’s own Meghdoot solution as a source to generate water with no dependency on scarce groundwater as well as surface water resources. In addition to supplying clean water, the kiosk will also function as a Water Knowledge Resource Centre by creating awareness and imparting necessary information to members of the local underserved communities as well as nearby schools on the benefits of good water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices.

Poonam Sewak, Vice President Programs and Partnerships, Safe Water Network in a statement said, “Safe Water Alliance partners such as Maithri Aquatech supply safe, affordable, drinking water through their water kiosk which also double up as Water Knowledge Resource Centers (WKRC) established under the project SEWAH (Sustainable Enterprises for Water and Health), an alliance between Safe Water Network and USAID. The WKRC would impart essential WASH education to the local community, schools and consumers, and be a connecting link between urban local body and citizen for WASH engagement.”

“For Maithri Aquatech, as a Make-In India company, this project empowers us to make India that much more self-sufficient, even if by a small step. Maithri Aquatech is looking forward to expanding this project across multiple locations in Visakhapatnam as well as in other Smart Cities in the near future,” Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech, said.

Maithri Aquatech is a Hyderabad based company formed with the vision of creating a sustainable future. The company has developed Meghdoot, meaning Messenger of the Sky’s in Sanskrit, which can generate water by harvesting the moisture in the AIR on a highly cost-effective and scalable basis. Meghdoot is approved by the Ministry of Jal Shakti through the Dr. R. A. Mashelkar Committee.

To date, the company has already generated over 25 million litres of water-saving over 50 million litres of water.