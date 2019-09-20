Major fire at Haldia Petrochemical’s unit; 15 injured

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Haldia, September 20 A major fire broke out at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited here on Friday injuring 15 people, a senior police officer said.
The blaze that broke out at 11.15 a.m., was yet to be brought under control, Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.
The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the conditions of three of themare “very serious”, he said. The some of the wounded are brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said.
The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit.
