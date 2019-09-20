Companies

Major fire at Haldia Petrochemical’s unit; 15 injured

PTI | Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

Haldia, September 20 A major fire broke out at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited here on Friday injuring 15 people, a senior police officer said.

The blaze that broke out at 11.15 a.m., was yet to be brought under control, Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the conditions of three of themare “very serious”, he said. The some of the wounded are brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said.

The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit.

