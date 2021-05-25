Companies

Major fire breaks out at HPCL’s Visakhapatnam facility

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 25, 2021

Workers have been moved out, and the cause is yet to be ascertained.

A major fire has broken out at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) facility near the port city of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon.

Efforts are on to bring the major fire under control. The local administration has rushed fire tenders to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is not known. Other details are awaited.

Workers at the HPCL unit have been moved out of the plant.

Supervising the operations to douse the fire, the local administration is investigating the cause of the incident.

Local sources say that the fire was caused by a blast in a pipeline in the crude distillation unit of HPCL. Following the fire mishap, the unit has been shut down.

