MakeMyTrip launches limited edition NFTs

The country’s largest online travel company, MakeMyTrip, has launched limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that celebrate the country’s beauty and varied diversity across flora and fauna, and more.

The artworks will give travellers a chance to own digital collectibles of their favourite destinations.

The first batch of these digitally crafted, immersive artworks include landscapes in Goa, Ladakh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Andaman and Nicobar.

Using Artificial Intelligence tools

Each artwork has been designed using Advanced AI Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) wherein the AI tool is uploaded with several images and trained to produce realistic, creative and unique images, the company said in a statement.

For instance, the NFT on Goa captures the natural beauty of its beaches while highlighting the less frequented tourist spots including Pandava Cave, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Dudhsagar Falls and Fort Tiracol.

This limited collection of NFTs can be accessed through MakeMyTrip’s website / app and bought on ngageN( https://ngagen.com/makemytrip ) starting March 09, 2022

Priced upwards of ₹14,999, the company has launched 25 tokens per artwork, and these will be available for purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis. These artworks have been minted on Polygon Blockchain, a leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

“The limited edition NFTs offer travel enthusiasts a never before chance to be owners of this beauty in the digital domain,” Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip said.