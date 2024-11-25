MakeMyTrip has introduced multi-currency payment options on its platform to grow sales among Indian diaspora and foreign tourists, the online travel agency said today. Currently, the payment option is available in 18 foreign currencies and this will make it easier for customers to book flights and hotels. The feature also allows customers to receive travel vouchers and refunds in the currency using during payment ensuring a seamless experience, it said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.