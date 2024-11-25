MakeMyTrip has introduced multi-currency payment options on its platform to grow sales among Indian diaspora and foreign tourists, the online travel agency said today. Currently, the payment option is available in 18 foreign currencies and this will make it easier for customers to book flights and hotels. The feature also allows customers to receive travel vouchers and refunds in the currency using during payment ensuring a seamless experience, it said.

