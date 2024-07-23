MakeMyTrip posted 12.9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to $21 million in Q1 FY 2025 fuelled by highest ever gross bookings and revenue.

The Nasdaq-listed online travel firm said revenue grew 31.4 per cent y-o-y in constant currency to $254.5 million in Q1 FY 2025 as against $196.7 million in same quarter last year. Adjusted operating profit stood at $39.1 million, a growth of 29.9 per cent on y-o-y basis.

Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip | Photo Credit: KSL

Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “We are pleased to see a robust start to this fiscal year. We believe that the long-term growth story of India's travel and tourism sector is fuelled by multiple macroeconomic drivers like increasing government investments in travel infrastructure, rising disposable incomes of the middle class, and increasing propensity to travel.