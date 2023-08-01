Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip reported its third straight profitable quarter with a profit of $18.6 million in Q1FY24, against a loss of $10 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company’s profit more than tripled from $5.4 million reported in the previous quarter, Q4FY23, helped by seasonality factors.

MakeMyTrip generated a revenue of $196.7 million ($142.7 million) in Q1 FY24, up by 37.8 per cent .

Its revenue also grew 32.4 per cent sequentially, from $148.5 million.

Air ticketing tops

The start-up’s air ticketing business revenue jumped 48.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to $45.9 million, while hotels and packages business revenue increased 37.1 per cent to $115.2 million in the quarter under review.

“Air ticketing business witnessed strong growth driven by leisure travel during this high season quarter and continue to record 30 per cent+ share in the domestic flown passenger market,” Rajesh Magow, group CEO said.

The company’s accommodation business which includes hotels, homestays and packages, witnessed strong growth this quarter aided by robust demand in both leisure and corporate travel. “We continue to focus on supply expansion and improved discovery, as a result, during this quarter we sold 56,000+ unique properties in more than 1,700 cities, which is the widest spread achieved in the business,” Magow added.

MakeMyTrip’s bus ticketing business revenue also grew 22.8 per cent to $24.9 million in Q1.

High gross bookings

“We have started the new financial year on a positive note, delivering our strongest-ever quarter with all-time high gross bookings and profits. Travel demand across customer segments stayed robust in a seasonally strong quarter for leisure travel,” said Magow in a statement.

“The depth of travel-related offerings and quality customer experience that we deliver, powered by robust technology and product innovations, along with our strong brand are helping us cater to the evolving consumer preferences and stay ahead of the market,” he added.

We must note that MakeMyTrip returned in black in Q3 FY23 by posting a profit of $0.2 million.

The company’s gross bookings zoomed 31.4 per cent y-o-y to $1,987.5 million in Q1 FY24 on a constant currency basis. MakeMyTrip’s gross bookings stood at $1,673.9 million in Q4 FY23.

Expenses on rise

On the expenses front, personnel expenses rose 5.8 per cent to $33.8 million, 2023 from $32 million in the same period last year, primarily due to annual wage increases.

Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip spent $30.6 million towards marketing and sales promotion expenses in the quarter under review, a rise of 23.5 per cent y-o-y. The company said that the increase was primarily due to a rise in variable costs and discretionary marketing and sales promotion expenditures such as expenses on events and brand-building initiatives in response to the sustained elevated travel demand in India.

