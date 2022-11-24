November 24

MakeMyTrip’s B2B platform, MyBiz, doubled its bookings over last year and grew more than 3 times over pre-Covid period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the platform “is growing much faster than the corporate travel industry” and is onboarding large and mid-market corporates, start-ups, and small and medium enterprises.

Offerings cover services like booking domestic and international flights, hotels in India and overseas, trains, cabs, buses, forex, visa, MICE events for its corporate clients, etc.

“MyBiz currently serves more than 6300 large & mid-market corporates and more than 39,900 SMEs,” the company said in a statement.

According to Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, the intent is to automate the entire “travel booking process for corporate travellers”.

“We have acquired 80 per cent of our newly on-boarded corporate clients from incumbents this year, without losing any,” he said.

The company said users have booked hotels in more than 1400 cities across the country using MyBiz and over 50 per cent of the hotel bookings in India happen across Tier II or Tier-III towns. MakeMyTrip targets large, mid, and small enterprises through MyBiz and conglomerates and enterprises through Quest2Travel.

Some of the leading corporate clients that MyBiz has on-boarded include Max Bupa, Licious, Upgrad, Uniqlo, Hitachi, Blue Energy, Urban Company, Livspace, Biocon, Invest India, Cairn India, NIIT, SRL Diagnostics, ACME, Squareyards, Captain Fresh, Azentio, Vymo, First Ascendas, Reshamandi, Walchand Industries, Cashfree, Forever New, Varun Motors, and 5irechain Techno Pvt Ltd.

Quest2Travel has on-boarded conglomerates like 3i-infotech, Grant Thornton, Tata Business Hub, Gati Logistics: Firstsource, All cargo, Xiaomi, Air India SATS, Grant Thornton, and HDFC Credila, Modenik.