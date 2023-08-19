Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched its first state-of-the-art jewellery manufacturing facility in West Bengal. The manufacturing unit built with an investment of Rs. 150 crore was inaugurated by Shashi Panja, Minister-Of-State, Industries, Commerce & Enterprises.

Located at Gems and Jewellery Park, Ankurhati in the Howrah district and spread over 50,000 sq ft, the manufacturing unit employs over 850 people to produce a varied range of exquisitely crafted jewellery including gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, and diamonds. Equipped with advanced technology and unparalleled workmanship, Malabar Gems & Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, Ankurhati unit has an annual manufacturing capacity of 4 tonnes of jewellery and 36,000 ct. of diamond studded jewellery. The first-of-its-kind manufacturing unit has been designed keeping in mind the ESG compliance and comfort of the artisans.

Setting up of the Ankurhati facility is in line with Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ plan to further enhance its manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing customer demand and facilitate its retail operations expansion activities.

M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Groupsaid “the unit will play a key role in our mission, ‘Make in India. Market to the World.’ Our goal is to build an indisputable design leadership of India across the world, continue to cater to the evolving customer demand, surpass their expectations and offer high-quality craftsmanship to our customers a world-class shopping experience”. The company Diamonds has 10 manufacturing units across the country which employ more than 4000 artisans.