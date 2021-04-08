Malaysia’s MMC Corporation Berhad partners Ramco Systems to digitally transform 5 ports

Leading Malaysian utility and infrastructure conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC) has embarked on a major digital transformation (DT) of five ports in partnership with the Chennai-based software solutions leader Ramco Systems, which will provide the technology and also implement it. The deal size was not revealed.

The DT will consolidate and standardise processes of MMC’s ports, which include Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, Penang Port Sdn Bhd and Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd.

The group-wide transformation was awarded based on the successful implementation of Ramco integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system at PTP, said a release by Ramco Systems to the BSE.

With revenue of 3.2-billion Ringgit, the MMC will also be able to consolidate various business support functions — finance, human resource, enterprise asset management, supply chain management and logistics management — across ports into a single integrated ERP system and all accessible on an integrated dashboard.

‘Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, MMC Group Managing Director, said at present the MMC ports have about 79 systems and they do not provide a unified view of the data. This will be reduced to 13 systems post the implementation, he said in a global virtual press meet.

Over 8,000 MMC employees across the ports will be plugged into the platform on their computers / mobile devices which now eliminates duplication errors and other bottlenecks, allowing efficient business processes and enhanced data visibility. The system will also include smart features such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), which will provide employees with greater insight as well as predictive alerts and chatbots which can reduce human error and save time. This will lay the foundation for MMC’s broader strategy to enhance business experience to customers and suppliers, says the press release.

Ramco Systems’ CEO Virender Aggarwal said the company has provided its solutions to some of the ports in the Middle East. However, the MMC Ports’ order was the first comprehensive mandate for the company globally. The entire application and data will be housed in Malaysia, he said.

Ramco’s stock price on the BSE hit an intra-day high of ₹606.80 before finally ending at ₹587.60, , an increase of 1.97 per cent over the previous close.