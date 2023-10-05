Maldivian hospitality firm Atmosphere Core has announced an ambitious plan to expand into India. Their goal is to launch 25 hotels and resorts in the country by 2025, and they’ve started with the announcement of eight properties under two brands.

The hospitality firm’s Managing Director, Salil Panigrahi, stated his commitment to sustainable growth and distinctive guest experiences in India. The Chairman of Atmosphere Hospitality Private Ltd, Dipti Ranjan Patnaik, also expressed dedication to establishing Atmosphere as a prominent hotel brand in India, capitalising on the country’s cultural diversity and landscapes.

Atmosphere Core is making its entry in India with the unveiling of eight new properties. These include Ozen Mansion Kolkata, with 235 rooms and suites, set to open in Q2 2024; Ozen Privado Goa, offering 51 villas, scheduled for Q4 2024; Sadar Manzil Heritage By Atmosphere Bhopal with 22 heritage suites, opening in Q2 2024; Stillwood Retreat A Signature Atmosphere Coorg, featuring 42 villas in a picturesque coffee plantation, also opening in Q2 2024.

Varsā Elements Of Nature By Atmosphere Kannur is slated for a Q4 2025 launch, focusing on wellness with 70 villas. Atmosphere Lakeview Kolkata, with 100 rooms and suites, is expected to open in Q2 2026, along with Atmosphere Bhubaneswar, offering 170 rooms and suites.

According to Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core - India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, this expansion mirrors the success they’ve achieved in the Maldives.