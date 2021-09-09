Mallcom(India) to invest ₹50-cr to set up new facility

Kolkata, September 9

Kolkata-based PPE-maker, Mallcom (India), listed on the bourses, is investing close to ₹50 crore as it sets up a new facility on the outskirts of Kolkata, in the neighbouring district of North 24 Parganas.

The unit is expected to be operational over a two-year period and nearly ₹20 crore has already been invested in it. The company recently brought on stream a facility in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Apart from Kolkata and Ahmedabad, it has manufacturing units in Haridwar.

Personal protective equipment includes both industrial safety gear such as gloves, helmet, suits, shoes as well as medical gear such as masks and disposable protective covers. “We are installing a protective gear plant and it will help us consolidate our 12 existing manufacturing facilities. The new plant will also enable our foray into niche products,” Ajay Kumar Mall, Managing Director, Mallcom (India), said.

The company, which reported a consolidated turnover of ₹320 core in FY21, earned around ₹7-8 crore from supplying medical Covid PPEs. The chunk of its turnover continues to come from industrial protective gear. It is eyeing a 15 per cent growth in turnover this fiscal.