Leading personal care brand Mamaearth on Wednesday said it has partnered with Meesho in a bid to expand its reach in smaller towns and semi-urban regions.

The company through Meesho’s extensive reach, Mamaearth has been able to penetrate deeper markets across Bharat, reaching customers in areas such as Belgaum (Karnataka), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Bokaro (Jharkhand),Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited said, “At Mamaearth, we have always strived to be present where our consumers need us the most.”

“We have been witnessing a greater demand for quality and toxin free beauty and personal care products from Tier 3 and smaller markets and this partnership with Meesho is helping us bridge this gap further.”

“It will now significantly contribute as we work towards our goal of achieving ARR of 100 crore on Meesho in the next 12 months by enhancing accessibility and consumer trust in newer regions.”

The company said that the brand witnessed exceptional growth on Meesho, with an impressive 226 per cent increase in orders during the recently concluded Mega Blockbuster Sale.

Vidit Aatrey, Co-Founder and CEO, “At Meesho, our mission is to democratize internet commerce, ensuring that high-quality products are accessible to every Indian, no matter where they live. The launch of Meesho Mall was a strategic response to the growing demand for branded products in categories like beauty and personal care.”

“Since welcoming Mamaearth to our platform, we’ve seen incredible resonance with our shoppers and a remarkable surge in orders. We are thrilled about the opportunities Meesho Mall presents for both our consumers and brand partners, as we continue to make e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions in the country.”

Along with strategic online partnerships, Mamaearth has also been expanding its offline distribution network. It recently announced the expansion to Canteen Stores Department (CSD) under the Ministry of Defence across India. It has also partnered with Reliance Retail and Apollo Pharmacy to make its products more widely available across diverse retail channels, it added .