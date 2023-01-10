IPO-bound Mamaearth, the brand owner of Honasa Consumer, plans to launch and acquire new brands across new value propositions and price points and enter new categories.

It intends to continue to expand its portfolio across the full spectrum of beauty and personal categories by further penetrating into adjacent categories, such as colour cosmetics and fragrances, besides driving product innovations across existing brands.

Since its launch in 2016, Mamaearth’s the House of Brands architecture has helped add five new brands to its portfolio -- Derma Co, Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt and Dr Sheth’s, as per the DRHP.

As of last September, Honasa Consumer’s portfolio of brands with differentiated value propositions includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, colour cosmetics, and fragrances segments.

Also read:Mamaearth eyes strong offline distribution with Exclusive Brand outlets

Honasa Consumer has a dedicated in-house start-up team called “Brand Factory” works closely with the founders and is responsible for end-to-end ideation, incubation, and execution of new brands.

The company plans to expand its physical store network and add exclusive brand outlets and stores across malls besides high street outlets across in India.

The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI on December 29 to raise about ₹2,900 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a new equity share offering worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by selling shareholders of up to 46,819,635 equity shares.

Also read:Honasa Consumer strengths corporate governance with 50% independent board members

Of the proposed IPO, it plans to invest ₹34.23 crore for setting up new EBOs and ₹27.52 crore for setting up new salons of BBlunt.

Honasa Consumer has already achieved Unicorn status (billion-dollar valuation). It serves 718 districts and 18,323 pin codes and 45.93 per cent of its volumes are from Tier 2 cities.

The company is backed by globally recognised Private Equity players, such as Sequoia (which is not making any exit in IPO and continues to stay invested), Fireside, Stellaris, Belgium-based Sofina, and UAE-based Evolvence, among others.