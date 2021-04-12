Companies

Man Industries bags new order worth ₹766 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2021

The total order book, to be executed this year, now stands at about ₹1,900 crore

 

Pipe manufacturer Man Industries on Monday said it has bagged a new order worth ₹766 crore.

“The company has received a new order worth ₹766 crore from the domestic hydrocarbon sector,” Man Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Man Industries said with this new order, the total order book to be executed this year, stands at approximately ₹1,900 crore

“This order reflects a robust business environment and also showcases the trust customers have in the company’s technological and executional capabilities,” the company added.

