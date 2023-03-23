Man Industries has started production at its new plant at Anjar in Gujarat. The plant will manufacture ERW API Grade Line Pipes to tap the hydrocarbon and City Gas Distribution sector.

The company has emerged as a prominent player in manufacture of Line Pipes and Coating Systems in a short span of 10 years since its foray into the global market.

It caters to international clients in the oil and gas industry, petrochemicals, water, dredging and fertilisers. The company has positioned itself to bid for almost all pipe projects across the globe.

