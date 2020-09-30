Mandarin Oriental, The Oberoi Group announce strategic alliance

Hong Kong-headquartered Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and The Oberoi Group on Wednesday announced a long-term strategic alliance. Under this, the two groups will jointly collaborate across a range of initiatives.

“The alliance will work together to create unique culinary and wellness experiences and also collaborate on innovation, sustainability and colleague learning and development. Joint efforts across these areas will provide synergies for both brands enabling both to further evolve the meaning of luxury hospitality,” said the company statement.

It further added the alliance increases the global reach of both groups, providing guests with increased choice in breadth across the globe as well as depth in India.

“Members of Fans of M.O. and Oberoi One, the brands’ respective recognition programmes, will have privileged access to over 50 luxury hotels in sought after destinations, where they will receive superior recognition, exclusive experiences and offers, as well as invitations to bespoke events,” said the statement.

This partnership creates a platform for the two organisations to work more closely together while retaining each brand’s unique heritage and identity.

“Our brands complement each other extremely well as do our organisations values and culture. This exciting alliance will allow guests to experience new destinations and experiences in the legendary styles for which both companies are renowned,” said Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EIH Limited.

By working together both organisations will grow and create further differentiation in the industry that the guests will value, said James Riley, Chief Executive, Mandarin Oriental’s Group.