Companies

Mandiant appoints Balaji Rao to head India, SAARC markets

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 13, 2021

“Mandiant responds to more than 1,000 cyber security breaches each year,” it said here on Monday.

We are committed to scaling our business in India, the company said in a statement

Mandiant Inc, a Nasdaq-listed cyber security solutions company, has appointed Balaji Rao as the new country manager for India and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) markets.

“No organisation in the world is immune to breaches. Mandiant knows more about threat actors than any other company in the security industry and responds to more than 1,000 cyber security breaches each year,” a Mandiant statement said here on Monday.

Watch | India emerging as a hub for cybersecurity products

“We are committed to scaling our business in India by empowering our Indian customers and partners to take decisive action, minimise risk, regardless of their size or security controls,” it said.

“With Balaji joining our dynamic team, I am confident that we will sharpen our focus to enable more organisations to deploy our controls-agnostics security solutions and services,” Eric Hoh, President (Asia Pacific and Japan) of Mandiant, said.

Published on December 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

companies
Cyber security
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like