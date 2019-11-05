MRPL loss jumps to Rs 574.45-crore in Q2

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) registered a loss of ₹574.45 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, as against a loss of ₹81.16 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.
The company informed the stock exchanges late on Monday evening that it recorded a net loss of ₹574.45 crore and GRM (gross refining margin) of $0.68 a barrel. GRM was at $4.41 a barrel in Q2 of 2018-19. (GRM is the difference between the price of crude and end-products such as diesel, petrol, etc.)
The company said that low GRM was because it had to shut down operations after a minor landslide in its premises due to heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district.
“Hence, as a precautionary measure, structured shutdown of the Phase-III process units of the refinery was undertaken from August 18, to assess the condition of the facilities in the vicinity and for immediate stabilisation. Phase-III operations of the refinery resumed in a phased manner by September 17, after taking the necessary corrective action,” the company said in a statement.
Gross revenue from operations stood at ₹15,262 crore during Q2 of 2019-20, as against ₹17,733 crore in the second quarter of 2018-19.
Throughput at the refinery during the second quarter of 2019-20 was at 3.68 million tonnes (3.91 million tonnes).
The board of directors of MRPL, which met on Monday evening, approved the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30.
The meeting also approved the proposal to raise funds of up to ₹3,000 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The company also informed stock exchanges that Pomila Jaspal, Director (Finance) of MRPL, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of S Raviprasad with immediate effect.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
₹1236 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1230122012451260 Stock continues to trade sideways with bearish bias. Sell ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism