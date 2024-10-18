Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) recorded a loss after tax of ₹682.32 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 against a net profit of ₹1059.29 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

MRPL’s revenue from operations stood at ₹28,786 crore during Q2 of 2024-25 against ₹22,844 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24.

Gross refining margin (GRM) of MRPL stood at $0.55 a barrel during the second quarter of 2024-25 against $17.11 a barrel in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. GRM is the difference between the price of crude oil and end products.

During the September quarter of FY25, total throughput of the refinery stood at 4.58 million tonnes (mt). MRPL’s refinery throughput was at 3.21 mt in Q2 of 2023-24.

H1 loss

The loss after tax of the company stood at ₹617 crore during the first six months of 2024-25 against a profit after tax of ₹2,072 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24. Company’s revenue from operations was at ₹56,075 crore during the period (₹47,669 crore in H1 of 2023-24).

The board of directors of MRPL, which met on Friday, approved its limited reviewed stand-alone and consolidated financial results for Q2 of 2024-25 and H1 of 2024-25.

A media statement said that MRPL’s marketing terminal at Devangonthi in Bengaluru was commissioned during August. On BSE, the scrip of MRPL closed at ₹165.60 on Friday against the previous close of ₹168.75, down by 1.87 per cent.