Manipal Hospitals has acquired 84 per cent stake in AMRI Hospitals Ltd as part of its efforts to expand in eastern India.

AMRI Hospitals runs four super-speciality hospitals — three in Kolkata (West Bengal) and one in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said, “This acquisition aligns with our mission to fortify our footprint and provide healthcare services to the underserved eastern India region. We extend a warm welcome to AMRI Hospitals as part of the Manipal family.”

With this acquisition, Manipal Hospitals extends its network to 17 cities in the country.

Emami Group directors Aditya Agarwal and Manish Goenka said in release, “To sharpen our focus on our core businesses, we have divested a majority stake in AMRI Hospitals, aligning with Emami Group’s strategic objectives. We will, however, retain a 15 per cent stake in AMRI Hospitals, with an additional 1 per cent stake held by the Government of West Bengal.”

AMRI Hospitals has over 1,200 beds across its four units, and a workforce of more than 800 doctors and over 5,000 other healthcare professionals.

The combined entity will boast a network of 33 hospitals with 9,500 beds, over 5,000 doctors, and 20,000 other employees.