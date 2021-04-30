Manipal Hospitals completes acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals in India

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Healthcare provider Manipal Hospitals on Friday announced the completion of its acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals in India.
Manipal Hospitals has acquired 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd and the transfer of ownership has taken place post the completion of all regulatory approvals.
With this acquisition, Manipal Hospitals becomes India's second largest multi-speciality hospital chain, the company said in a statement. "We are pleased to have completed the regulatory processes that now allow these two outstanding healthcare delivery organisations to function as one," Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Chairman, Ranjan Pai, said.
Also read: Manipal Hospitals to divest stake in Klang, Malaysia to Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care
The focus now is on integration that captures the best from both systems so as to offer a world-class experience to all our patients, he added. Together, the combined entity now has 26 hospitals across 14 cities with over 7,000 beds, and a pool of more than 4,000 doctors and over 10,000 employees, Manipal Hospitals said.
"I am extremely enthusiastic about the combination of Manipal and Columbia Asia as it will allow a greater number of patients to be served by the clinical and service excellence ingrained in both organisations,” Columbia Pacific Management Chairman, Dan Baty, said.
In November 2020, Manipal Hospitals had said that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals in India. The acquisition will be for Rs 2,100 crore, sources had earlier said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...