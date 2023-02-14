ManipalCigna Health Insurance has launched a specialised plan for senior citizens, called ‘ManipalCigna Prime Senior’.

The policy gives flexibility with lesser waiting periods and provides coverage for pre-existing diseases or conditions from the 91st day onwards, without a pre-policy check-up, the insurer said.

The plan comes in two variants ‘Prime Senior Classic’ and ‘Prime Senior Elite’, wherein the latter offers additional features such as daily cash for shared accommodation, premium waiver benefit, guaranteed health checks and bonuses, among others.

Policyholders will be eligible for sum insured ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹50 lakh. They can also avail tax benefit under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act.

“Understanding the evolving needs of seniors and the rising medical inflation, we have launched ManipalCigna Prime Senior, which provides top-notch facilities including pre-hospitalisation, post-hospitalisation cover, road and air ambulance facility, coverage for donor expenses, domicile and day-care facilities among the wide range of benefits,“ said MD and CEO Prasun Sikdar.

Following are some of the features of the plan:

1. Coverages towards consultation and check ups:

l Domestic second option

l Preventive Health Check Up

l Unlimited Tele Consultation

2. Rewards, discounts and waivers:

l Guaranteed Cumulative bonus up to 100 per cent of the sum insured

l Discount from network providers

l Premium waiver benefit

3. Optional Covers

l Any room upgrade

l Premium Management Options

l Unlimited restoration of sum insured

l Reduction on PED waiting period to 90 days

Coverage towards non-medical items and OPD

