Manjushree Technopack acquires National Plastics

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Advent International backed Manjushree Technopack (MTL), a rigid plastics packaging company, has acquired National Plastics (NAPLA), a company which makes dispenser and spray systems.
This is the first acquisition since Advent acquired majority stake in MTL after its strong presence in rigid plastics packaging, the company now makes foray into a new adjacent category. Through this deal MTL will expand its offerings to clients, by adding adjacent categories like dispensers and sprayers to its existing product portfolio –containers and preforms.
The acquisition is expected to contribute 4-5 per cent of the overall revenue for MTL over the next five years. In 2016, MTL had acquired Delhi-based rigid packaging firm, Varahi Polymers.
According to MTL’s estimates, the value of the dispenser market in India is expected to double from $50 million in FY19 to $100 million by 2023.
Announcing the acquisition, Sanjay Kapote, CEO, MTL said, “We see significant opportunities in the spraying and dispenser market. NAPLA’s market leadership in the dispenser and spray systems will help MTL expand its product offerings to existing customers as well as enter new markets in South Asia. We will invest in R&D and new business development to bolster NAPLA’s growth.”
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Aditya Birla Mutual Fund has segregated the distressed bond into three separate portfolios
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Scrutiny by the US drug regulator continues to plague many companies
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...