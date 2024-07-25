Mankind Pharma has clinched the deal to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from private equity firm Advent International at a price that would be a little above ₹14,000 crore, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The Delhi-based pharma company pipped the combine of Baring Private Equity and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority that had bid something in the range of ₹13,000-14000 crore.

Advent International, which had acquired BSV in 2019 in two transactions, had put the company on the block late last year and the process has been going on for quite a while with several PE firms as well as pharmaceutical companies showing interest and submitting non-binding bids.

Mankind Pharma’s interest in the acquisition has been consistent and businessline had reported earlier this month that it was a frontrunner in the race for the acquisition.

The company did not respond to an email sent seeking clarification on the deal. Advent declined comment.

Shares surge

Today, Mankind’s shares went up 2.2 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹2,149.95 before coming off to end 1.8 per cent higher at ₹2,142 on the NSE. The stock has fallen 10.6 per cent over the last three months. It hit a 52-week high on April 23 this year.

It is scheduled to report its June quarter results on July 31 and on August 9 it will be holding its annual general meeting.

Mankind Pharma’s domestic pharma business’ product portfolio spans formulations across acute and therapeutic areas. Though over half of its revenues come from the metro and Tier 1 cities, the company has a good foothold in Tier 2 to 6 cities, that are not covered by the bigger pharma players.

In the OTC segment, it has expanded to consumer wellness, while bolstering pregnancy care and sexual wellness. This is where the BSV acquisition would give it a strong boost and enhance its portfolio.

In FY24, it reported a net profit of ₹1,942 crore on revenue of ₹10,335 crore. It has 30 manufacturing facilities, six R&D centres and 92 per cent of its revenues are from India.

Bharat Serums is a biopharmaceutical leader in women’s healthcare, assisted reproductive treatment, critical care and emergency medicine. It has R&D facilities in India, Ukraine, Germany, the Philippines and Malaysia, manufacturing facilities in India and Germany and presence in over 70 countries.