Mankind Pharma, Daewoong Pharma to undertake early stage trial on Niclosamide for Covid-19

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

South Korea’s Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co is collaborating with Mankind Pharma to conduct Phase I clinical trials on a long-acting intramuscular formulation of Niclosamide, to evaluate its use in treating Covid-19.

The early-stage human trial is designed to investigate the new formulation based on encouraging preclinical evidence in the treatment of the virus, a note from the company said.

Niclosamide (DWRX2003) is a deworming medicine, but the new formulation is expected to avoid the downside of an oral administration.

The company said that in vitro (or in lab settings), “Niclosamide was found to be 40, 26 & 15 times more potent than Remdesivir, Chloroquine & Ciclesonide respectively for its anti-viral action against SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Besides, the injectable intramuscular (IM) formulation of Niclosamide successfully removed the virus from lungs in animal tests, thereby countering viral infection, besides preventing cytokine storm which is the major cause of mortality in moderate to severe cases of Covid-19, the company said.

