Mankind Pharma launches drug to treat black fungus

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has launched Posaconazole Gastro resistant tablets, used to treat black fungus, in the country.
The company has launched the drug under the brand name Posaforce 100.
Also read: Karnataka to cap Mucormycosis treatment cost in private hospitals
“As the cases of black fungus are increasing day by day, the product has been launched to fight against this infection. The drug firm always strives to launch affordable medicines with an endeavour to achieve the best quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry,” Mankind Pharma said in a statement.
The country has seen more than 12,000 cases of deadly black fungus (mucormycosis) so far with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, accounting for the maximum number of cases.
Posaconazole has been found to be a safer and effective drug of choice for the management of the disease. The drug has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the drug maker noted. Besides, AIIMS and ICMR have also recommended use of Posaconazole as an effective option for the management of mucormycosis, it added.
The antifungal drug with minimal potential for nephrotoxicity and excellent tolerability profile has been cleared by the USFDA.
Black fungus commonly occurs in soil, and airborne spores often produce infections.
Life threatening conditions like severe Covid-19 infection; prolonged immune suppression or reduced immunity, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus or haematological malignancies and even contamination of open wounds with Mucorales can lead to this infection.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...