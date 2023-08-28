Shell India announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new Country Chair of Shell India, effective October 1, 2023. Tripathy will succeed Nitin Prasad, who has been Country Chair since 2016.

As country chair, Tripathy will oversee the Shell Group of companies in the country in addition to her role as Vice-President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific, said the company. The new country chair graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Technology from the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra and has an MBA in Marketing from the S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Prior to her commencement as Country Chair, Tripathy was Vice-President of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific and has held other roles at Shell, including Managing Director of Shell Lubricants India and Country Marketing Officer. Mansi joined Shell from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global director-level positions.