Mantra Capital invests in yoga firm SARVA

Mantra Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in SARVA, a yoga and wellness company. The firm said it would use the proceeds to improve its digital footprint.

This round of funding included contribution from the Patni Family and the existing investor, Fireside Ventures.

This is the first strategic investment by Mantra Capital, an early-stage, cross-border venture capital fund focused on investing in “tech for human good”. It was started by former T-Hub CEO, Jay Krishnan, Srikanth Chintalapati, and Kevin Jacobs early this year.

SARVA had earlier raised funds from celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Shahid Kapoor.

“During these times, people are constantly trying to find activities that help in redirecting their stress. And what better than yoga, a practice that can help you remain healthy and active, both mentally and physically,” Sarvesh Shashi, Co-founder, SARVA, said.

“While our digital product was under way and ready to be launched, the heightened investor interest and the current situation fast-tracked it. We are in the process of raising more capital to enhance our digital offering,” he said.