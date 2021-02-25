Manu Sharma appointed as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
London-based consumer technology company Nothing on Thursday announced the appointment of Manu Sharma, as its Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.
Manu will be driving the growth, business development and operations for Nothing in India. Nothing was founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. The venture was officially launched earlier this year.
Sharma is a veteran in the consumer technology space, having spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard in India. He had quit Samsung in December 2020 after nearly a decade, working across multiple roles, with his most recent role being the Vice-President - head of Product Strategy at the company.
Sharma will now be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for Nothing, as well as setting up the India office.
“I am thrilled to welcome Manu as part of the growing Nothing team. He is an experienced business leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of the consumer technology industry in India. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role for our growth in India,” said Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing.
“I am very excited to be part of Nothing’s journey. Carl’s vision is inspiring and I am confident that Nothing will have a meaningful impact on the consumer technology market in India and around the world,” said Sharma.
Nothing on Wednesday also announced that it had brought audio equipment company Teenage Engineering on board as a founding partner of the company.
The company so far has raised over $22 million in funding including the most recent fundraising of $15 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).
Pei had previously raised $7 million in seed financing from tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. The venture is also backed by Indian entrepreneur and founder of CRED, Kunal Shah.
It is also opening up for its community to invest as part of its Series A. So far, over 20,000 people have signed up for early access with a registered interest of close to $30 million in total. This community funding round will be carried out through a crowdfunding campaign starting on March 2, it said.
