Many US firms with operations in China looking to India post-Covid-19, says Minister of State for Home Affairs

Many US companies that have their operating bases in China are looking to India post-Covid-19, said G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs on Wednesday.
“This morning, the UP government had a web discussion with many US companies, of which 60 companies showed interest to relocate to India from China,” he said.
Speaking on a webinar organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on ‘Understanding MHA Guidelines’, he said: “Economic activity has been opened in all zones, with minimum activities in red zones, to bring back our economy on track.
“Migrant labour leaving for their home towns will impact the industrial activity. They will not return in the next 3-4 months. Hence, companies and corporates should try to convince their labour to stay back.
“On humanitarian grounds, the government has made arrangements for the travel of migrant labourers to their home towns by arranging buses and trains. The government is also bringing in Indians stranded abroad. The first lot of 14,000 people will return to India starting May 8. They will be evacuated by deploying 64 flights from 12 countries. More than 1.9 lakh Indians have registered to come back home from abroad.”
Thus far, the Centre and States have spent ₹2.5-lakh crore on the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
