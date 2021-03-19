Companies

Marc Llistosella not joining Tata Motors

Mumbai | Updated on March 19, 2021

Tata Motors on Friday said that Marc Llistosella will not be joining as the CEO of the company from July 1, contrary to the company’s previous announcement. “Tata Motors wishes to announce that Marc Llistosella Y Bischoff will not be joining Tata Motors as its CEO & MD as previously announced on February 12, 2021. As mentioned in our said earlier letter, Guenter Butschek will continue as CEO & MD till June 30, 2021,” Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. BusinessLine’s query to the company for details did not elicit any responseOur Bureau

Published on March 19, 2021
Tata Motors Ltd
