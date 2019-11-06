Marg Skills appoints former BSF Commandant as Director

Marg Skills, part of Marg ERP Group which provides software solutions for MSMEs, has appointed Bhanu Pratap Singh, ex-commandant, BSF, as Director. He will drive business growth at Marg Skills and oversee operations across all geographies.

The company has so far trained 25,000 people in the last two years and would add another 3-4 lakh under-graduates and graduates as accounting and inventory management professionals in the next three years. They will be employed at its customers’ end to manage Marg inventory, payments and accounting software. This would help the company increase its software installations by three lakh in three years.

Singh has 27 years of experience in leading top executive positions in India and abroad (United Nations Missions). He had held several senior positions at Commanding Units, in-charge of BSF Recruitments and HRD, admin and logistics.

He had received several awards including Governor’s Peace Award for bringing militants into main stream of society and President Police Medal for Gallantry services.

Singh has completed M.Sc. (Chemistry), LLB, MBA (HR) and is currently pursuing Doctorate in Management specialising in quality of work-life and its impact on employees motivation.

Thakur Anup Singh, Group Chairman and Managing Director, Marg ERP said Singh would bring much needed traction to train people and make them employable.

Marg has a team of over 650 people working on building new and innovative software products and solutions for customers. The company has presence in over 700 districts in India and taps 25 overseas markets.