Marico acquires 60 per cent stake in Apcos Naturals

As part of its strategy to build at least three ₹100-crore plus digital brands in three years, leading consumer goods company, Marico has acquired a majority stake of 60 per cent in Apcos Naturals Pvt Ltd that owns the Ayurvedic skin and hair care brand “Just Herbs”. This equity stake will be acquired over a period of two years, through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs.

According to the press release, this investment follows Marico’s strategy to accelerate its digital transformation journey through building scalable digital-first brands, either organically or inorganically, as well as to premiumize its play in personal care.

Just Herbs garners the majority of its business through its own D2C website, also available on online marketplaces (Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa) and its exclusive offline stores in select cities.

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Ltd, said, “Just Herbs presents an exciting and differentiated opportunity to have a meaningful play in Ayurveda-led beauty categories. The brand has built a healthy consumer franchise on the back of the quality and efficacy of its offerings. The digital presence built in a short span of time is impressive and we believe in its potential to reach critical mass over the next couple of years.”

Arush Chopra, CEO and Co-founder, Apcos Naturals Pvt Ltd, said, “We are delighted to have entered into a strategic partnership with Marico. The values, entrepreneurial spirit and agility that define Marico’s culture fit perfectly with our vision for the future. We believe that Marico’s evolved capabilities, processes and systems will complement our ambition to scale up online as well as offline”