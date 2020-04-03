Marico essential products to be home delivered by Zomato, Swiggy

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
FMCG firm Marico Limited has partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to do home delivery of essential products.
Called ‘Saffola Store’, this initiative enables the consumer to order essential food items under the Marico portfolio - Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, from the safety of their homes.
This service is available on Zomato in Delhi NCR and Bangalore. It will be activated in other cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad starting next week. The Swiggy stores have started the delivery in Gurgaon, and the service will be extended to rest of Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai this weekend.
Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer- India Sales & Bangladesh Business, Marico Limited said, “As India grapples with the unprecedented global pandemic, it is incumbent on every one of us to come together and extend our support. As one of India’s leading consumer companies, we are working towards ensuring the availability and easy access to essential food items to consumers. In an effort towards this, we have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to provide Saffola and Coco Soul products to individuals’ doorstep in a safe manner.”
Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy, said, “Swiggy will leverage and engage its extensive delivery fleet to ensure that essential products such as cooking oil and oats reach consumers quickly and safely. We are sure that this association will deliver immense value to our customers, especially in this time of need.”
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
