Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)-maker Marico Ltd is expected to report high-single-digit growth in its revenue in Q2.

According to analysts, the demand is expected to remain stable with rural outperforming urban on a year-on-year basis.

It expects consolidated Q2 FY25 revenue to grow in high-single-digits year-on-year with the domestic business posting mid-single digit volume growth, according to BNP Paribas.

The international business delivered low teens CC revenue growth year-on-year. We expect gross margin to decline c50bps year-on-year to 50 per cent in Q2 FY25, on the back of slight inflation in copra prices, BNP added.

“Marico expects A&P spending to remain elevated. We estimate operating margin to marginally dip by 17bps to 19.9 per cent in Q2 FY25 from 20.1 per cent in 2Q FY24.”

Earlier, Marico had posted an 8.66 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹464 core reported for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Revenue from operations grew 6.70 per cent to ₹2,643 crore during the quarter (₹2,477 crore) and a 16 per cent increase sequentially.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit