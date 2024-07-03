Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Marico announced its collaboration with Kaya Ltd to handle sales and marketing of Kaya’s personal care products.

With the collaboration, the companies plan to leverage the established expertise and capabilities of both companies and tap the growth potential of the brand by enhancing its presence and accessibility across markets and channels.

“Science and efficacy-based skin care has revolutionised premium personal care both in India and globally and has also been the missing piece within Marico’s Premium Personal Care play. We believe that with the potent combination of a brand of Kaya’s stature and Marico’s organized channel reach and digital marketing capabilities, the opportunity to scale up the products business can be another growth driver for us over the next few years,” said Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO of Marico Ltd.

Products range

Kaya offers a portfolio of dermatologist-recommended products, ranging from essentials to specialised solutions for acne, brightening, sun care, anti-ageing and hair care. Kaya’s products are currently available across e-commerce marketplaces and 70+ Kaya Skin Clinics across India.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Marico, which will help us enhance our visibility and reach through their already established distribution and marketing networks. Kaya’s 75+ efficacious products will reach wider geographies and acquire more shelf space, ultimately boosting brand visibility and recall, and establishing long-term engagement with consumers.,” said Rajiv Suri, Global CEO of Kaya Ltd.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit