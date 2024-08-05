Fast-Moving Consumer Goods(FMCG) maker Marico Ltd is expected to report high-single-digit revenue growth aided by rural recovery.

According to analysts, Foods and digital first brands will continue to record growth during the quarter.

“We expect gross margin to improve c100bps year-on-year to 51 per cent in Q1 FY25, on the back of stable key input prices. A&P spends to remain elevated. We estimate operating margin to marginally improve to 23.5 per cent in Q1 FY25 from 23.2 per cent in Q1 FY24.”

“Consolidated Q1 FY25 revenue to grow in high-single-digits year-on-year, despite the residual impact of pricing cuts in the Saffola Oils portfolio and currency headwinds in overseas markets,” mentions BNP Paribas.

The international business is expected to deliver double-digit growth in revenue.

Marico Ltd posted a 5.29 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March. The company clocked ₹318 crore profit during the quarter against ₹302 crore during the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew by 1.69 per cent to ₹2,278 crore during the quarter.