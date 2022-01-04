Marico posts double-digit revenue growth in Q3

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
FMCG major Marico reported consolidated revenue growth in the low teens as consumption patterns slowed down as a result of inflation in the third quarter. Rural demand, which is usually consistently strong, was reported to be sluggish by the company in its December 30 quarterly update. However, the effect is optical, given the strong base for rural demand.
Although revenue saw double-digit growth, volumes remained flat owing to inflation. “However, on a two-year CAGR basis, volume growth was close to our medium-term aspiration. Parachute Coconut Oil had a muted quarter on a high base. Value Added Hair Oils posted softer growth in value terms, but delivered double-digit value growth on a two year CAGR basis,” Marico said.
The company further said that the Saffola franchise grew in high teens in value terms, led by strong 20 per cent plus growth in Foods, which is on course to reach the ₹500 crore mark in revenues this year. Saffola Edible Oils volumes dropped, largely owing to higher in-home consumption in the base and weak trade sentiment due to fluctuating input prices. Premium personal care posted broad-based double-digit growth. Digital-first brands, Beardo and Just Herbs, also tracked in line with expectations.
Input costs saw some limited reduction as well. Among key inputs, copra prices were range-bound for most of the quarter before witnessing correction towards the end of the quarter. Edible oil prices have also started softening, while crude oil prices remained firm. “We expect gross margin to improve sequentially, but remain lower on a year-on-year basis. Operating margin is expected to be near the levels of the preceding quarter,” Marico said.
Furthering its bid to premiumise the play in value-added hair oils, the company launched Parachute Advanced Onion Hair Oil and Marico Jataa for Men 100 per cent Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil, thereby broadening its presence in the anti-hairfall segment. Both products were introduced on the e-commerce channel.
