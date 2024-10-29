FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday posted a 19.8 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to ₹423 crore in the September quarter, as against ₹353 crore reported during the same period a year ago.

Marico reported an 8.83 per cent decrease in net profit at ₹464 crore reported in June.

Revenue from operations rose 7.59 per cent to ₹2,664 crore in September 2024 (₹2,476 crore). Revenue from operations grew 0.79 per cent from ₹2,643 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered FMCG maker witnessed a stable demand trend in the domestic market with rural growth at 2x pace of urban market on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. The company stated that the pricing growth for the sector turned positive on a y-o-y basis with brands implementing price increases in response to rising commodity prices.

“The domestic business maintained its improving volume growth trajectory on the back of healthy trends across most of the core and new franchises. Offtakes remained strong as more than 80.034 cent of the business either gained or sustained market share and penetration both on a MAT basis,” the company stated in a stock exchange filing.

In Parachute Rigids, the company reported a 4 per cent growth in volume, while Saffola Oils posted flattish volume with revenue up by 2 per cent y-o-y. Value-added hair oil declined 8 per cent in value terms amid persistent sluggishness and competitive headwinds in the bottom of the pyramid segment.

The premium personal care reported strong growth during the quarter led by digital-first portfolio. The digital-first brands crossed ₹525 crore in ARR in Q2.

The composite revenue share of foods and premium personal care (including digital-first brands) in the domestic business moved up to 21 per cent in H1.

The international business reported a constant currency growth of 13 per cent. Bangladesh registered 8 per cent CCG (constant currency growth), Vietnam grew 7 per cent in constant currency while MENA delivered 43 per cent with strong performance in the Gulf region and Egypt.

“We closed the first half of the fiscal on a fairly positive note with the growth trajectory of the business heading in the right direction. We have delivered healthy volume-led revenue growth in the domestic business buoyed by sustained market share and penetration gains across core portfolios. Foods and digital-first brands continued to ramp up impressively and reinforce the diversification agenda. The international business has exhibited remarkable strength despite challenging operating conditions in select markets. We will take calibrated pricing actions in response to the rising trend in input costs while focusing on achieving our stated growth aspirations for the year,” said Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, of Marico Ltd.

