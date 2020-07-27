Companies

Marico Q1 net profit rises 23.17% to ₹388 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 23.17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹388 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹315 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations fell 11.12 per cent to ₹1,925 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹2,166 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Its total expenses declined 7.39 per cent to Rs 1,501 crore in Q1 FY 2020-21, compared to ₹1,752 crore.

During the period, domestic sales were down 14.50 per cent at ₹1,480 crore, over ₹1,731 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from the international business was up 2.29 per cent to ₹445 crore, as against ₹435 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday closed at ₹350.45 on the BSE, down 1.89 per cent from the previous close.

Published on July 27, 2020
Marico Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Havells India Q1 net falls nearly 64% to ₹64 crore