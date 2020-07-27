Marico Q1 net profit rises 23.17% to ₹388 crore

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 23.17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹388 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹315 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations fell 11.12 per cent to ₹1,925 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹2,166 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Its total expenses declined 7.39 per cent to Rs 1,501 crore in Q1 FY 2020-21, compared to ₹1,752 crore.

During the period, domestic sales were down 14.50 per cent at ₹1,480 crore, over ₹1,731 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from the international business was up 2.29 per cent to ₹445 crore, as against ₹435 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday closed at ₹350.45 on the BSE, down 1.89 per cent from the previous close.