Parachute maker Marico Ltd has targeted to enrol 1.15 lakh farmers under the Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation by FY25.

The company established the Parachute Kalpavriksha under its CSR initiative in 2017 in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu and has expanded its presence across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The foundation has deployed 120 field personnel to educate farmers on modern farming practices, water management, and transportation, and to improve crop yields in coconut farming leading to higher income. Farmers are provided with the latest machines and farm equipment on rent by the foundation.

There are 81,000 farmers with the foundation with 3.11 lakh acreage enrolled in FY23. Marico stated that over 30,000 farmers are benefited every month from the training.

“Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation embodies Marico’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and community development thus making a tangible difference in the lives of the farmers. By prioritising sustainable agricultural practices and providing comprehensive support to farmers, we aim to drive a positive change and foster a resilient farming community in Pollachi and other parts of the country,” said Amit Bhasin, Chief Legal Officer & Group General Counsel and Secretary of the CSR Committee, Marico Limited.

The Mumbai-headquartered Marico is also working with farmers to assist them in moving to organic coconut farming.

Digital shift

Kalpavriksha, a mobile application by the foundation is introduced to digitally address the concerns of the farmers. The application has gained popularity among farmers as instant solutions are provided digitally.

“I have been associated with the foundation for five years and have moved 400 trees. We have moved to organic coconut farming. I don’t know how to use technology so my son uses the mobile application. The application helps address our problems directly when field personnel are not available,” said G Sakthivel Kumar, a farmer from Kullichettipalayam, Tamil Nadu.

