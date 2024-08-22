Marine Electricals has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Cummins India to make pumps for Marine Navy ships.

Under the MoU, both companies will facilitate supply, commission and provide after-sales services in specific areas exclusively for the Indian Navy, apart from private ship owners, said Marine Electrical.

The MoU will also explore opportunities in the energy space by offering power generation solutions.

Meanwhile, Marine Electrical subsidiary, Narhari Engineering Works, is in the process of expanding its manufacturing capacity for both naval and marine motors up to 1MW range

It will also start manufacturing alternators (electric generators) for naval and Marine applications at its new manufacturing facility coming up at Palghar.

Narhari Engineering specialises in manufacturing custom-made shock graded motors, meeting Naval Engineering standards since 1964.

It makes motors for every application suitable for installation on naval ships, up to a rating of 300 kW.

Recently, the company opened offices in Europe and the UAE to focus more on export business.