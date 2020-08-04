Market in favour of petrol, CNG cars: Maruti Suzuki Chairman Bhargava

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said the market, at present, seems to favour smaller hatchbacks, petrol and CNG cars, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic has provided the industry with an opportunity to review all systems of working and become more efficient and competitive.

“The Covid-19 epidemic has given your company, as well as its vendors and dealers, an opportunity to review all systems of working and become more efficient and competitive. Thus, while we are going through difficult days, I believe we will all emerge stronger and fitter in the future,” RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL, said in the company’s annual integrated report for the financial year 2019-20.

MSIL that does not have any diesel vehicle yet on BS-VI said that fortunately it is well placed for petrol and CNG products, as diesel vehicles are low in demand because of the fuel price rise.

On the strength of its employees in the company, Bhargava said, “The competitiveness of the company remains very high and it is able to meet and overcome all challenges. The full potential of employees, including the blue-collar workers, is enabled to develop fully under this form of management.”

He further said that many new opportunities are likely to open as the world adjusts to the post Covid-19 scene.

“The government has always been very supportive of manufacturing and I expect conditions for increasing our competitiveness and growth will continue to get better in the coming year,” he added.

Addressing the shareholders through the report, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said that India’s long-term economic prospects are promising which augur well for the automobile business.

“Experience from the global financial crisis suggests that the Indian economy is quite resilient, and it may not be too far to think that the Indian economy may recover relatively faster this time as well. The company is making all-round efforts to both participate and drive this recovery,” he said.

He said at a time when the automobile industry is witnessing a once-in-a-century transformation across the world, events like Covid-19 further increase the complexity of business.

“We are fortunate to have support of our parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), which has completed 100 years in March this year,” he said.

Technology front

On the technology front, Ayukawa said that one of the priorities of the world is to reduce carbon footprint and India also needs to reduce its oil imports. MSIL has reduced carbon emissions of its fleet by 20 per cent.

He said MSIL is making efforts to electrify its powertrains, ranging from smart hybrids to strong hybrids to electric vehicles. The partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation will help the company to gain access to hybrid technology.

“SMC is not only providing its support for requisite technology, but also partnering to putting up India’s first Lithium ion cell and battery manufacturing facility,” Ayukawa added.