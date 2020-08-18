Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs as clothing arm suffers

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Marks & Spencer Group Plc plans to cut about 7,000 jobs over the next three months after its clothing business was hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown, adding to the toll of lost employment in the UK retail industry.
Sales in the clothing and home arm fell 39 per cent in the latest 13 weeks and have remained weak since stores reopened over the summer, the company said Tuesday in a statement. A 2.5 per cent gain in food sales failed to offset the impact, and uncertainty over the course of the pandemic and social distancing measures clouds future prospects, it said.
The mainstay of the UK’s downtown shopping districts was already suffering from competition with online retailers and a shift toward fast-fashion retailers, and has embarked on a series of restructurings.
The UK suffered the biggest contraction of any major economy during the lockdown, with a 20.4 per cent decline in output during the second quarter. Despite a rebound in June, consumer sentiment remains fragile and retailers have been paring jobs at a growing rate. Debenhams Plc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s drugstores and John Lewis Partnership Plc, owner of the grocer Waitrose, are among others that have announced cuts.
Thousands of additional workers have been furloughed, but the government is under pressure to phase out support despite concerns about the near-term economic effect.
M&S said it expects some of the job cuts to occur through attrition and early retirement and also plans to add an unspecified number of new positions. As with other retailers, the company’s online operations have received a boost since the lockdowns began.
The retailer said in July that it planned to cut about 950 jobs from its total of 78,000.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
₹1033 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...