Marksans Pharma gets inspection report for New York unit

Marksans Pharma on Tuesday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for company’s manufacturing facility in the US.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced “receipt of the EIR from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in respect of inspection of company’s manufacturing facility Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. located at Farmingdale, New York, USA carried out from December 5 to December 18, 2019“.

